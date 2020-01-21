Monster Hunter World: Iceborne post launch content revealed

Following the recent PC release of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, title updates for PC will begin in February. The free content will include challenging monsters for players to conquer, expanded gameplay features, limited-time events and more. The centrepiece of the first PC title update on 6th February is the fearsome Rajang, the ruthless fan-favourite monster that offers a challenge for even the most seasoned hunters.

A new Volcanic Region will be added to the end-game Guiding Lands and becomes accessible once players have started the special assignment quest to battle Rajang. Popular survival horror icons Leon, Claire and Tyrant also pay a visit to Iceborne for the limited time Raccoon City collaboration, where hunters can acquire materials to craft Leon α+ and Claire α+ full armour sets plus three Raccoon City-themed pendants to spruce up their favourite weapons.

View the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne trailer below:

he first title update also brings the ability to visit other players’ rooms and limited-time quests that provide materials to forge the Hunter Weapon and Palico armour + weapon from the Iceborne Design Contest winners. Paid DLC options for room décor have also been added for those that wish to spruce up their place even more for guests.

On 12th March, the second PC title update will star Stygian Zinogre, a more vicious subspecies of the electrifying fan-favourite Zinogre, that harnesses dragon elemental damage instead of lightning this time around. A new Tundra Region will expand the Guiding Lands further with a snowy landscape that’s home to bone-chilling monsters such as Barioth and Viper Tobi-Kadachi.

As an added incentive, special materials exclusive to the Tundra Region can be used to further customize and upgrade weapons. Hardened PC hunters will also be able to attempt the challenging Safi’jiiva Siege to earn an arsenal of new Awakened weapons and craft powerful armour sets.

From February through March, console players receive new limited-time event quests that increase the odds of encountering gold crown monsters, decorations, and Great Spiritvein Gems while maximizing their rank. A subsequent major title update brings two additional variant monsters to Iceborne, which will be available for console players in March and in April for PC.

Later in April marks the beginning of major content updates for both PC and console being released on the same schedule. New Arch-Tempered and Master Rank versions of existing monsters will be available at the same time for both PC and console players, followed by the return of a fan-favourite monster in May. More synced updates and additional monsters will be available in June and beyond, with details coming at a later date.

From 23rd January through 13th February, players can celebrate the game’s second anniversary in either the cosmic Grand Appreciation Fest for Iceborne players or the returning Appreciation Fest in the Astera Gathering Hub available for all players. Late February also marks the PC arrival of the limited time Holiday Joy Fest, providing a chance to get new layered armour, handler outfit, Poogie clothing and more.

To stay fully up to date visit the official Monster Hunter World: Iceborne website.