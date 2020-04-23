Microsoft Flight Simulator system requirements have been revealed

Despite all of the chaos in the world at the moment Microsoft Flight Simulator appears to still be on track for a 2020 release. The game has some lofty aims and will feature all 37,000 real-world airports, real-time air traffic and will also simulate the entire world, yes the whole goddam world!
Given all the game wants to achieve it would be fair to assume that you’ll need a high-end rig to run it. Whilst that is true of the ‘ideal’ system specs, the minimum specs aren’t too eye-watering. At the higher end, you’ll be needing an RTX 2080 / Radeon VII plus 32GB of RAM so if you want to see the best the game has to offer you’d better get saving now. Whichever spec you might meet you’ll need a cool 150GB of storage free.
Watch the Microsoft Flight Simulator announcement trailer below:
Microsoft Flight Simulator minimum specs
CPU: Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel i5-4460
GPU: Radeon RX 570 / NVIDIA GTX 770
VRAM: 2GB
RAM: 8GB
HDD: 150GB
Bandwidth: 5 Mbps
Microsoft Flight Simulator recommended specs
CPU: Ryzen 5 1500X / Intel i5-8400
GPU: Radeon RX 590 / Nvidia GTX 970
VRAM: 4GB
RAM: 16GB
HDD: 150GB
Bandwidth: 20 Mbps
Microsoft Flight Simulator ideal specs
CPU: Ryzen 7 Pro 2700X / Intel i7-9800X
GPU: Radeon VII / Nvidia RTX 2080
VRAM: 8GB
RAM: 32GB
HDD: 150GB (SSD recommended)
Bandwidth: 50 Mbps
You can check out some screenshots in our gallery below: