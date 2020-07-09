Lobbyistico DLC out now for Tropico 6, plus it’s free to play this weekend

Tropico has been one of my favourite city builders since I discovered Tropico 3 way back when. Since then the game has managed to evolve whilst somehow keeping it’s charm and core mechanics that have kept me coming back year after year.

Kalypso have supported all of the Tropico games with some fantastic DLC and Tropico 6 has been no different. The latest DLC is Lobbyistico which will offer players unprecedented access to big-league politics.

Watch the Lobbyistico trailer below:

The European Union has arrived on the isles of Tropico and with it, new buildings such as the El Presidente Club, a brilliant place to meet with the best leaders and lobbyists to discuss tremendously well thought out political ideas. Another new addition is the Corruption Agency, a terrific and reputable outfit whose services can be employed to fight the spread of corruption, or at least sweep it under the rug.

In addition to the new DLC, Kalyspo are offering the chance to play Tropico 6 for free on Steam this weekend 11th – 12th July.

If you haven’t played Tropico 6 yet check out our PC review.

Check out some screenshots in our gallery below: