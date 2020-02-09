Kingdom Come: Deliverance will be free on the Epic Games Store next week

Each week the Epic Games Store gives away at least one free game and often gives away two. The titles on offer can sometimes be hit and miss but next week is an absolute triumph. from 13th February to 20th Kingdom Come: Deliverance will be one of the free games on offer.

Kingdom Come is one of my favourite games from the last couple of years and is by far the best RPG I’ve played. It combines a great storyline, interesting characters and challenging combat to create a game world that has captured my imagination for many hours.

Kingdom Come puts you in the shoes of Henry, a blacksmith’s son of no special note. After his country is invaded and family killed he sets out on a quest to find and defeat the leader of the invaders. Set in medieval Bohemia, Henry must master many skills in order to complete his task.

There is a lot going on in the world so prepare to be distracted from the main quest and ensure you clear your real-life to-do list before getting stuck into the game.

With several expansions available and now the addition of mod support there is plenty the game has to offer despite being almost two years old.

To claim your free games you simply need to create an account on the Epic Games Store.