Kingdom Come: Deliverance is free to play on Steam now

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is one of my favourite games of recent times, perhaps ever. For me, it’s a perfect mix of challenging combat, great storytelling, brilliant characters and roleplaying. The game world is vast and varied with loads of things to discover.
The base game is massive (I’ve clocked over 100 hours so far) and will keep you entertained for hours on end. The DLC has also been very strong for Kingdom Come which will keep you going for even longer.
Watch the Kingdom Come: Deliverance trailer below:
If you’re new to the game then now is the perfect time to try it out for free. From today and continuing until 22nd June Kingdome Come: Deliverance will be free to play on Steam. If you find yourself becoming a fan then the base game can be picked up for a very reasonable £12.49.
This offer is part of the celebrations around the success of the game and Warhorse Studios.
“Two years after the release, the award-winning RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance has sold over 3,000,000 copies and in excess of 1,500,000 DLC’s across all platforms (PC/PlayStation®4/Xbox One). Warhorse Studios is celebrating this important milestone with an exclusive Steam Free Weekend from 18 – 22 June to widen its audience even further.”
Below you can find a summary of Warhorse Studio’s achievements over the last decade:
- 2011 Warhorse Studios is founded
- 2012/13 Warhorse establishes itself as a developer and starts to work on first KCD prototypes with 15 colleagues
- 2014 Kingdom Come: Deliverance celebrates a successful Kickstarter campaign with 35,384 Backers and £1,106,371 raised.
- 2015/16 Over 80,000 people played the first Alpha/Beta version of KCD giving valuable feedback.
- 2017 Warhorse Studios and Koch Media / Deep Silver agree on a worldwide distribution deal.
- 2018 Kingdom Come: Deliverance made by 110 developers releases on February 13th and sells over 1 million copies within the first month.
- 2018/19 Warhorse Studios wins over 40 international game awards and releases 4 DLC’s and several free extensions.
- 2019 One year after its release, Kingdom Come: Deliverance sells over 2 million copies. Koch Media/Deep Silver acquires Warhorse Studios.
- 2020 KCD sells over 3 million copies and 140 developers gather their forces for what lies ahead…