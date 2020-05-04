Key art revealed for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker saga

It’s 4th May, or for some, it’s the annual Star Wars day. To celebrate, TT Games and Warner Bros have released the official key art for the forthcoming Lego Starwars: The Skywalker Saga game. Upon release, the game will feature all nine Skywalker Saga films in one brand new game.

Encapsulating the game’s epic blend of the three Star Wars trilogies, the key art includes some of the greatest heroes and villains seen throughout the Skywalker saga. Players can fight against the forces of evil as favourite characters such as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Rey, Finn, BB-8 and a legion of other heroes, or turn to the dark side as Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, and more.

View the Lego Starwars: The Skywalker Saga sizzle trailer below:

Thrilling locales also serve as a backdrop to the action-packed key art as players can engage in some of the films’ most legendary battles. From the landmark start to the Clone Wars in the Battle of Geonosis to manning an Alliance snowspeeder at the Battle of Hoth to take on the Imperial’s treacherous ground forces, generations of Star Wars lore and fandom will collide in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

In case you missed it in the thumbnail, here’s another look at the key art: