Journey to the Savage Planet expansion Hot Garbage coming to PC and Xbox this week

505 Games and Typhoon Studios have announced an expansion to Journey to the Savage Planet with the reveal of the Hot Garbage expansion. The expansion will debut on Xbox One and for PC from the Epic Games Store on Wednesday, 15th April priced at £7.99. The Hot Garbage expansion will also be available to PlayStation 4 players in the near future.

Journey to the Savage Planet’s Hot Garbage expansion rockets players to a new alien planet named DL-C1. Players are tasked with investigating reports of strange spikes in pollutants at Kindred Aerospace’s (voted 4th Best in Space) new interstellar waterfront resort.

Watch the Journey to the Savage Planet – Hot Garbage DLC trailer below:

After discovering robotic representatives from Vyper Corp. (voted 2nd Best in Space) are using Kindred’s resort as a toxic waste dump, players will explore their way through more alien goo and report their findings back to corporate headquarters. Using the Kindred scanner to report their discoveries, players will unlock new upgrades to gear and abilities including lead boots for adventuring underwater, a specialized Kindred suit for traversing toxic areas, an unlimited stamina ability for endless sprinting and the power of flight (well, sort of).

The Hot Garbage expansion also introduces Kronus, a trash talking piece of Vyper Corp. property with a single mission to berate players throughout their adventure. The new area of this weird and wonderful world also brings new flora and fauna, including a goofy variation of the bird-like Puffer and a fleet of ‘harmless’ Vyper Corp. cleaning and flying security bots. After a long day of dumpster diving, return to the Javelin habitat to view a selection of new commercials for the galaxy’s hottest products and services the future has to offer.

Read our Journey to the Savage Planet review to see what we thought of the game. Xbox One players can find the game currently available via Xbox Game Pass. Check out the official website for more information.