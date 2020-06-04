Hunting Simulator 2 available for preorder now, watch the new equipment trailer

In Hunting Simulator 2, you explore bigger, more varied and more spectacular natural environments thanks to completely redesigned graphics and sound effects. The game provides many hours of challenges and immersion among the flora and fauna of some of the most beautiful areas of Europe and the United States. There are over 33 animal species to find in Hunting Simulator 2. The artificial intelligence for each species has had significant work put in to recreate their unique and realistic behaviours.

The game will allow you to access various options of customization to create and improve your hunting equipment as you progress in the game and fulfil your objectives. From the beginning of the game, you must choose with precision the calibre adapted to your prey, and you will learn to master the different accessories ensuring the success of your hunt.

Watch the Hunting Simulator 2 Equipment trailer below:

Hunting aficionados will have the opportunity to handle the exact replicates of more than 70 models of weapons and more than 90 clothing items and accessories selected from the catalogues of the greatest brands. Weapons brands include Winchester, Browning, Sako, Tikka, Verney-Carron, Barrett, Bear Archery, Beretta.

Outfits and accessories brands include Bushnell, Kryptek, SJK, Ligne Verney-Carron, Browning, Beretta.

Everyone who preorders Hunting Simulator 2 will receive an in-game playable replica of the premium Beretta 486 shotgun, the fruit of an outstanding collaboration with the Australian designer Marc Newson. This hand-polished side-by-side 12-calibre shotgun is decorated with fine engravings and is a collector’s piece that will delight enthusiasts.

Hunting Simulator 2 will be released on PS4, PC and Xbox One on 30th June 2020 with a Nintendo Switch version being released at a later date.

Check out some Hunting Simulator 2 screenshots in our gallery below: