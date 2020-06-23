How to play casino in The Simpsons: Tapped Out

The Simpsons: Tapped Out has been a revelation for EA since being released in February 2012 on Google Play and the App Store with millions of downloads all over the world. This SimCity style game has seen players take on the role of Matt Groening by allowing them to build their own Springfield directly from their smartphones and tablets.

To keep things interesting, EA has offered regular content downloads over the years to keep this mobile game fresh. None have been more popular than The Simpsons: Tapped Out casino update which brought gambling to the town.

In this article, we’re going to explain everything about the current status of casinos in Tapped Out – starting from the first content update all the way through to how you can use them today.

Tapped Out Burns’ Casino Update

It all began back in February 2016 when EA dropped the Burns’ Casino content update. This allowed players to embark on a new three-act set of building achievements and quests, while it also unlocked seven new characters and four new character skins. It was based on a season five episode where the entire town seemingly turns to gambling after Mr. Burns (and Bart!) open a casino.

The release of a casino update was massively popular with players of the game, but unfortunately the three acts were fairly short-lived. EA only made them available for a few weeks so they’ve long since expired now. While this means you can no longer play this part of the Burns’ Casino update anymore, you can relive the entire event thanks to kclovesgaming’s series:

Can you play casino in The Simpsons: Tapped Out for real?

As this game takes a similar direction to SimCity, you can’t actually play at The Simpsons: Tapped Out casinos yourself. Not only would it go against the usual gameplay style, but adding real money gambling would take a huge effort and involve procuring gambling licenses and overcoming other tricky obstacles.

Therefore, it is highly unlikely that you'll ever be able to play casino for real in this game.

What casinos in Tapped Out are left?

Thankfully, it’s not all doom and gloom. We’d like to finish with the positive news that you can still play with casinos on Tapped Out as a large variety of them can be built within your Springfield incarnation.

There are fifteen different styles to choose from that you can create as you progress through the game. All of them have different build times, conformity increases, costs, rewards, and other factors to consider. You can find the full list at The Simpsons Wiki to browse through all the available choices before you start to deploy them around your Springfield.

Although the majority of casinos were released during the Burns’ Casino update, a few of them were found in other download packs as well. This means there’s always the chance that more will be released as the story continues to progress, with EA frequently providing content updates to keep the story fresh. You will be notified within the game if/when this happens, and it would hopefully include a few new acts that you could complete before the deadline passes.