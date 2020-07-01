How to get a job in the Games Industry

The advances in gaming technology in the last few decades have created a competitive jobs market within the gaming industry.

There are so many different types of jobs out there, and the industry is continuing to grow at a fast pace, which makes it an attractive prospect for anyone with a passion for games.

Whether you want to play games, design them, or promote them, getting a career off the ground in this sector can be hard work. But if you’ve got your heart set on a job in gaming, then there are a few ways that you can give yourself a good chance at securing that dream job.

Get qualified

With so much competition out there, it pays to be ahead of the curve with a qualification in your chosen career path. University is a great place to start if you want to get into game design, development, music, testing, writing, animating, or graphics. You’ll still need to get on the job experience as well, but a degree will help to put you above other candidates when you go for a role you want. With console and mobile gaming technology changing so much, having a good foundation in your chosen path is a good springboard into your career.

Research, research, research

Before you apply for any role, always carry out research on the company and job requirements, then tailor your application accordingly. Potential employers don’t want to see a generic cut and paste approach on your application. It shows a lack of interest and won’t help you to stand out from the crowd. HR departments have to sift through hundreds of resumes, so make yours one to remember by showing that you have a clear understanding of the company, what the role requires and why you are the best candidate for the job.

Develop your skills

To get really, really good at your job you need to practice. A lot. Spend at least an hour a day developing your skill, whether its animation, music, testing, or reviewing. The time you invest in your skill will pay dividends when it’s time to show up and prove your worth. Take extra courses and find tutorials from people in the industry so that you can learn different ways of doing your particular vocation.

Be flexible

There’s always more than one way of achieving your dreams, so if the original path you hoped for isn’t open to you, you might just have to take an indirect route to get there instead. When your goals seem a little out of reach, think outside the box, and aim for a different type of job within the industry. For example, instead of being center stage in the gaming arena you could pursue a path in sales and marketing or market research.

Almost all types of games require support staff to enable the game to take place and this is a great way to explore your passion while getting paid. Gaming tournaments need plenty of admins and referees, while eSports games like poker rely on having highly skilled and trained croupiers to deal the cards and keep track of games. If you are fair and like to keep track of rules, this could be a route into the industry for you.

Network

Build up an online presence in the gaming community and on social media platforms such as LinkedIn. Not only will this keep you up to date with the latest technology trends, but it will also allow you to connect with people within the community who will know of any exciting new opportunities. An online presence also gives prospective employers something other than a resume to get an insight into your character and employability, so just remember to stay professional at all times!

The gaming industry is just like any other potential career path. As long as you do your research, practice your skills, and study your career path you should be on track to finding the job of your dreams.