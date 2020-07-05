Horizon Zero Dawn will be released on PC on 7th August

Previously a PS4 exclusive, Horizon Zero Dawn will be getting a PC release on 7th August 2020. Labelled as the complete edition the PC version will include the Frozen Wilds expansion plus a whole host of cosmetics and free items.

Horizon Zero Dawn is an action RPG set in a future Earth that is ruled by machines. You step into the shoes of Aloy as you unravel the mysteries of the machine empire and attempt to put things back as they should be.

Watch the Horizon Zero Daen PC features trailer below:

Releasing a game on PC clearly allows for plenty of extra bells and whistles to be added to the game. The PC version will feature the following improvements:

Ultra-wide support

Unlocked framerates

Dynamic foilage

Graphical customisation

Improved reflections

Controller options

Benchmarking tool

The game world looks stunning and what can only be described as robot dinos look awesome. Each enemy will require a different approach to takedown. You’ll need to think about using the best type of ammo and where to focus your attacks all whilst trying to dodge the attacks of these gun-toting beasts.

Horizon Zero Dawn is available to pre-order and wishlist now on Steam.