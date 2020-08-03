Horizon: Zero Dawn PC requirements have been revealed

The release date of Horizon: Zero Dawn draws ever nearer and now it’s time to see if your PC is up to scratch with the release of the PC requirements. Having already cast my eye over the requirements it’s safe to say that most people out there will be able to run the game comfortably without having to go out and buy a new GPU last minute.

Minimum requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bits

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K@3.3GHz or AMD FX 6300@3.5GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

Check out the PC features trailer below:

Recommended specification:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bits

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K@3.5GHz or Ryzen 5 1500X@3.5GHz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

We’re still in the dark regarding what performance can be expected depending on your set up but various PC features have been confirmed. The PC version will feature support for up to 4K resolutions, have unlocked framerates, mouse and keyboard support, adjustable FOV to a maximum of 100 degrees, and multiple presets for anti-aliasing and anisotropic filtering. Sadly the game won’t be supporting ray tracing.

Horizon: Zero Dawn will be released for PC on 7th August 2020.