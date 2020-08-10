Horizon Zero Dawn devs issue statement on the game’s PC issues

The PC port of Horizon: Zero Dawn was released on 7th August and has been gaining mixed reviews from the public. This is isn’t because the game isn’t any good, it’s because the PC port is full of issues that are spoiling what should be an amazing experience.

I am personally part way through my first playthrough of the game and it has been clear from the off that there are some serious optimisation issues that need addressing. When you first boot up the game you get a ten-minute wait as the game sets itself up to give you the best experience depending on your hardware. The game chose high across the board for me and even with an RTX 2080 and an overclocked i7-7700, I’m only reaching 60fps at most.

I’m yet to come across any other bugs or crashes so it sounds like my experience is going better than some others out there. In response to the feedback from PC gamers, Guerilla have issued a statement regarding the current state of things and plans for the near future.

You can read the statement in full below:



“Thank you for supporting us yesterday as we launched Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition on PC! We have been enjoying a whole new wave of screenshots with the in-game Photo Mode, live streams and videos from content creators, and seeing so many new players start their journey with Aloy.

We have been monitoring all of our channels and are aware that some players have been experiencing crashes and other technical issues. Please know that we are investigating your reports as our highest priority.

We appreciate those who have already taken the time to report their issues on Steam, Reddit, or via our website. If you are still encountering crashes or bugs, please continue to use those spaces, or refer to our FAQ if you are unsure of how to proceed. Your reports are, and have already been, incredibly helpful for our teams.

Thank you for your patience as we continue to investigate issues; we will update you all as soon as we have more news.”

Fair play to Guerilla who appear to have held their hands up and admitted that things are not as they should be. Hopefully, we’ll see a patch in the near future which will iron out most of the issues.