Harvest Moon: One World is heading to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo recently announced that the original farming sim franchise will be heading to Nintendo Switch in 2020 in the form of Harvest Moon: One World. Created by Natsume Inc and Rising Star Games, Harvest Moon: One World will allow wannabe farmers the opportunity to explore a world full of wonder.

Get to know new and familiar faces, explore unique villages and complete challenges all while keeping your growing farm producing. Harvest Moon: One World will use an all-new engine and graphics, creating a brand-new way of exploring Harvest Moon for seasoned players and new generations alike.

“Harvest Moon: One World features a brand-new way of exploring Harvest Moon that seasoned players and new generations will both enjoy,” said Hiro Maekawa, President and CEO of Natsume. “Over the decades, Harvest Moon has evolved but has always retained the traditional, family-friendly farming fun that the franchise is known for.

“The new engine and new graphics will upgrade this experience for 2020. We are so excited to share more about the features of Harvest Moon: One World in the coming months.”

Brjann Sigurgeirsson, of Thunderful Publishing & Rising Star Games, added: “Rising Star Games has been partnering with Natsume for nearly two decades.

“Harvest Moon is the very series that started the farming genre, always innovating and bringing fresh ideas whilst attracting new players. With the invaluable support of Nintendo of Europe, we will continue to carry the torch of this successful series into 2020 and beyond for Pan-European regions with the release of Harvest Moon: One World for Nintendo Switch.”

Harvest Moon: One World is due to be released during the ‘Fall 2020’ window.