Gigantosaurus the Game will be released on 27th March

Gigantosaurus the Game from Outright Games will be released on 27th March 2020. It will be available to play on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC (Steam). You can preorder your copy now from the official Gigantosaurus the Game website.

Playing as either Tiny, Bill, Rocky or Mazu as you explore the world in a race to save Giganto. Clearly aimed at a younger audience Gigantosaurus the Game will see players navigating a 3D platform-based world as they battle to save Giganto from extinction. The game will also feature racing elements that are reminiscent of Mario Kart.

Watch the Gigantosaurus the Game announcement trailer below:

Gigantosaurus the Game key features:

Become a Fearless Leader – Join Dino Buddies Rocky, Tony, Mazu and Bill on a daring quest to help Giganto and escape extinction.

Dino Racing – Hop in your race kart for a super rally to reach the next adventure zone and find out who’s the fastest dinosaur.

Play Together – You and up to 3 friends can control your favourite dino and create co-operative adventures together.

Check out some Gigantosaurus the Game screenshots in our gallery below: