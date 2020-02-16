Get Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 for just £2.50 from the Ubisoft store.

Set seven months after a deadly virus was released in New York City, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 brings players into a fractured and collapsing Washington D.C. With the world on the brink, people are living through the biggest crisis ever faced in human history. As veteran Division agents, players are the last hope against the complete fall of society as enemy factions vie for control of the city. If Washington D.C. is lost, the entire nation will fall.

The Division 2 is a loot-based open-world shooter / RPG that will keep you entertained for hours. It is currently available for a paltry £2.50 from the Ubisoft store.

Check out the Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 trailer below:

This is a flash sale from Ubisoft so don’t hang about if you want to take advantage of this bargain price. All you need to do is head over to the official Ubisoft store, create an account if you don’t already have one and purchase the game. You will also need to install the Ubisoft launcher in order to download and play the game.

The game is available on PC, Xbox One and PS4.