Games Workshop announce return to The Old World

Games Workshop recently announced Warhammer The Old World which will see the tabletop game heading back to the much-loved era of Warhammer lore. In 2015 Games Workshop replaced The Old World as the setting for its tabletop games and introduced The Age of Sigmar. This has been very successful and Games Workshop hasn’t looked back since.

In the world of videogames, however, The Old World lives on and is as popular as ever. Games such as the fantastic Total War: Warhammer and Warhammer Vermintide have both enjoyed a massive amount of success and show that there is still a lot of love out there for the setting of The Old World.

The blog post by Games Workshop doesn’t directly mention the popularity of these games as influencing the decision to revisit The Old World but it would be foolish to deny their influence.

“If you’re itching to jump into the Old World right now, you can! There is a fantastic selection of computer games, such as Vermintide and Total War: Warhammer, offering a chance to engage in the enduring appeal of the setting.” says the blog.

Tabletop gamers wanting to get back to The Old World will have a bit of a wait on their hands though as this is still very much a work in progress.

“In the deepest dungeons of the Warhammer Studio, the counsel of the wise have convened, ancient forges have been re-lit and work has already begun. So far… we’ve made the logo. Next up, everything else. You get the idea – this is a long way off. Years. More than two. Like three or more. Definitely not soon.”