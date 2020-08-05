Frostpunk’s latest and final DLC On The Edge will be released on 20th August

Frostpunk’s icy journey will come to an end when DLC On The Edge is released on 20th August 2020. Whilst previous DLC Last Autumn served as a prequel to the main story, On The Edge picks up where the base game left off.

The storm has exposed an army warehouse from times before the evacuation. A scouting party is sent from New London to set up an outpost and a steady chain of supplies. It’s time to take another step on the laborious path of rebuilding hope and leading humankind to survival. But the world of Frostpunk is still full of embroiled dualities: trust or scepticism, independence or domination, union or separation.

Watch the Frostpunk On The Edge trailer below:

On The Edge will add even more troubles to the already stressful setup. There are no huntable animals near the new outpost so you’ll have to rely on handouts from New London itself. As they already have their own demands and problems to take care of so you have to question how reliable this fragile supply line might be.

Frostpunk On The Edge key features:

A gripping survival story set after events of the original game

Circumstances will force players to explore and adapt to the frozen wilderness

A brand-new map with unique structures

New methods to divide or unite your people

New mechanics to build economic and diplomatic relations

Frostpunk: On The Edge will be available Aug. 20th, 2020 on PC via Steam, GOG.com, and Humble Store. On The Edge is part of Frostpunk’s Season Pass containing all expansions.

You can add On The Edge to your Steam wishlist here.

