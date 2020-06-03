Frostpunk’s final DLC TVADGYCGJR revealed as On The Edge

Frostpunk creators 11-bit studios have announced the name and a few more details regarding the final piece of DLC for their city-building / survival game. Previously only known as TVADGYCGJR, the final DLC will be known as On the Edge which is thankfully much easier to pronounce.

On The Edge will take place after the Great Storm as your civilisation tries to come to terms with what they do next. On The Edge not only opens a brand new chapter set in the Frostpunk universe but also further enriches the core experience by pitting players against new challenges and offering new unique mechanics both in the city and on the Frostland map.

Watch the Frostpunk: On the Edge teaser trailer below:

“The Edge symbolizes a cross between what has been the past and what’s new to come. Although the society of New London — the city believed to be the last one on Earth — has survived, it doesn’t mean the struggle is over. The people face new challenges that are catalysts to spark up divisions, new problems, and conflicts based on the fact that people might have different points of view, different perspectives. This is the Edge that you will face as the leader of the society that survived the great snowstorm of Frostpunk” said Maciej Sułecki, the lead designer of Frostpunk: On The Edge.

Frostpunk: On The Edge is coming to Steam this summer and will feature: