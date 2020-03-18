Football Manager 2020 is free to play right now on Steam

SEGA Europe and Sports Interactive have just announced that Football Manager 2020 will be free to play for a whole week starting today, 18th March, up until 25th March 3 pm GMT. If you’re unlucky enough to be stuck at home more often than normal at the moment this could be a great chance to while away a few hours of boredom.

Football Manager 2020 allows you to run your football club, your way. Every decision counts in this year’s game with new features and polished game mechanics rewarding planning and progression like never before, empowering managers to develop and refine both your club’s and your own unique identity.

View the Football Manager 2020 trailer below:

If you already have a Steam account, getting access to the game is straightforward, all you have to do is head to the Football Manager 2020 page and hit the download button. The game will move to your library and will be fully playable until the free week ends.

If you don’t already have a Steam account, go to www.steampowered.com, click on ‘Install Steam’ and follow the instructions. Once Steam is installed and you’ve set up an account, the process is the same as above.

This free access only applies to the PC/Mac game (on Steam) and it will only be playable free-of-charge until the week has expired. After that, if you wish to continue playing, you can carry on the journey by purchasing the full game from Steam to ensure FM20 stays in your library.