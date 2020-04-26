Fame and Infamy in 280 Characters ‘Spitter’ DLC out now for Tropico 6

The latest DLC for Tropico 6 has been released. Fame and Infamy in 280 Characters ‘Spitter’ is out now on PC, Xbox One and PS4 and sees El Prez harnessing the power of social media to enforce his rule on Tropico. In Spitter DLC, it’s all about the fame and prestige and nobody knows this better than a self-declared despot…uh, statesman, such as El Presidente.

Tropico 6’s second DLC skyrockets players into the world of stardom and illustriousness. Interact with superstars by using Spitter, the only short message social networking app officially approved by the Tropican Ministry for Modern Communications & Smoke Signals. Court the stars to gain their support, unlock their individual strengths and in turn, receive even more respect and adulation from subjects. But beware – fame and money can also attract some seriously shady types.

Watch the Spitter launch trailer below:

At the heart of Spitter DLC is the new Spitter mechanic, which allows players to interact with celebrities and faction leaders via social media to increase their social standing. Use new buildings such as the Rehab Center or Beauty Farm to attract celebrities and make them permanent citizens of Tropico. Plus, enjoy even more content with three additional music tracks, more customization items and a new trait for El Prez.· Spitter social media feature: interact with superstars and faction leaders via a social app to increase your standing and unlock new traits for celebrities.

Key features:

New mission and sandbox map3 new buildings: lure celebrities to Tropico by building a Rehab Center or Beauty Farm, or assist in their decision to become permanent residents using the Super Villa

New trait: Narcissist

3 new audio tracks including: ‘Comercio Feliz’, ‘La Celebridad’ and ‘Fiesta en el Club’

5 additional customization options for El Prez and his palace

View some PC screenshots in our gallery below: