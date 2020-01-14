Epic Games Store will continue to give away free games in 2020

While the launch of the Epic Games Store was rocky, Epic had made it their mission to keep people’s eye on their platform. By giving away a game every single week throughout 2019, they did a great job keeping people happy and that only got better with their excellent sales. Over the Christmas period, Epic did one better and gave a game away for free. Every. Single. Day! We all love free stuff and Epic have announced the “Free Game Per Week” trend will continue throughout 2020.

Epic stated “New decade means new games and we’re looking at a great start with tons of amazing titles coming exclusively to the Epic Games Store in 2020. To kick things off, we’re extending our weekly free game program throughout 2020. Every single week, come back to claim your game. Once claimed, it’s yours to keep forever.”

The Epic Games Store may be a long way from catching the attention of die-hard Steam fans but Epic seem to be taking it in their stride and hopefully, 2020 will see big changes to the store-front. Epic were happy to throw a bunch of numbers our way.

Total number of Epic Games Store customers = 108M

Total number of $ by customers = $680M

Total number of $ spent on third party titles = $251M

Amount of $ worth of coupons and discounts honoured = $3.2M

Amount of free games given = 73

Amount of free games claimed = 200M

Total value of free games = $1,455

Average score of free games = 80%

Amount of Instagram followers = 2.32M

Amount of Twitter followers = 3.14M

Amount of Facebook followers = 644K

Countries and territories represented by Creators = 235

Amount of Creator codes used on third party EGS purchases = 1,733,180

The most popular titles on the Epic Games Store were World War Z, Satisfactory, Control, The Outer Worlds, Untitled Goose Game, Borderlands 3, Dauntless, The Division 2 and Metro: Exodus.

So what are you waiting for? Head over to the Epic Games Store now!