EF Games’ Carl Jones reveals his most anticipated games of 2020

2019 was a somewhat serviceable year in gaming. A few solid titles may have released and the Nvidia/AMD war raged on but overall, it was a forgettable year in gaming. 2020 is shaping up to be a monster of a year. Several big titles are coming out for the current generation that were pushed back for various reasons and will be a great send-off for this generation. Yes, the PS5 and Xbox will release next Winter (The Xbox Series X has been confirmed but another system may release as well) with their own exclusives but here are a few games you should be keeping your eye on in 2020. Don’t freak out, they are in no particular order and feel free to shout at us on Twitter if your favourite is missing.

Watch Dogs: Legion

Despite the first Watch Dogs game getting a lukewarm reception, the sequel lit a beacon of hope for the series. Taking to the streets of London for this third outing, Watch Dog’s Legion lets you play as anyone. Yes, any NPC in the entire game. Not sure how Ubisoft will pull it off but you can be sure it will be an entertaining open world.

The Dark Pictures: Little Hope

Coming off the back of the excellent Man of Medan that hit earlier this year, there is a lot of hope for Little Hope. The template is a simple one to follow. A likeable cast I want to protect and murder equally. Cue some obnoxious jump scares and Little Hope should be a blast to play.

Twin Mirror

Instead of focusing on teen drama like in the excellent Life is Strange, developer Dontnod has opted for a different kind of mystery. Still retaining the episodic structure, Twin Mirror follows investigative journalist, Sam. He solves his cases using his Mind Palace, like Sherlock Holmes and has an inner voice like a Lovecraft character. Sign me up.

Tell Me Why

Dontnod has another episodic title and this one follows the teen drama angle, explored in Life is Strange. You play as twins, Alyson and Tyler (with Tyler being a transexual), who has just transitioned to male, as you try to piece together their past. An interesting and divisive topic to be sure but it will be certainly interesting to see how Dontnod tackles it.

Marvel’s: Avengers

The most popular thing since sliced bread has a huge AAA videogame version coming out, to nobodies surprise. Crystal Dynamics have a strong track record, so I’m certainly not worried about the quality of the game. Visually, it looks tremendous and the combat looks to be a blast. The cynic in me is expecting something to go wrong here but if I’m wrong, this will be one hell of a game.

Deadly Premonition 2

Deadly Premonition was an absolute treat. Its visuals were horrendous and the gameplay was awful. The voice acting was laughable and the writing was shoddy. Yet there was something about it. It exuded charm and its cast were so endearing. A game like this should be thrown in a bargain bin, never to be touched again but it is a powerful argument for “So bad, it’s good”. The sequel, a Nintendo Switch exclusive, has a lot to do to appease its rabid fan-base.

Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon

“Oh there he goes again, banging on about Yakuza”, I hear you say. Just give me this, please! After Yakuza 6: The Song of Life closed the chapter of Kazuma Kiryu, Yakuza 7 brings in some new blood. Much like Kiryu, new protagonist Ichiban Kasuga takes the fall for a murder he didn’t commit. Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon make the biggest change in the entire series, by going from a brawler to a turn-based RPG. It’s a huge shift but a welcome one and may bring in a new generation of fans.

Resident Evil 3

What’s there to say? Capcom absolutely nailed the remake of Resident Evil 2 and there isn’t any indication they’ll drop the ball here. Admit it, you’re already excited.

Final Fantasy VII

Much like the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 3, there’s already a huge swarm of people foaming at the mouth for this. It’s going to a be a jumping in point for new fans as well. Those new fans who were put off by Final Fantasy XV might find this to be a bit easier to digest.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

I was very late to the party with the outstanding first title, Ori and the Blind Forest and I remember looking at the trailer for this sequel and thinking “this is the best looking game I’ve ever seen”. I’m expecting a heart-breaking story, with jaw-dropping visuals, fun combat and platforming and a stunning musical score. What else does a game need?

12 Minutes

From its incredible trailer shown earlier this year, I was hooked. A short scene that takes (you guessed it) 12 minutes to unfold, is meant to be played many times in order to find out what truly happened. This tense-looking mystery is sure to be a talking point when it releases.

Ghost of Tsushima

Sucker Punch did a fantastic job with their superhero trilogy Infamous and the platformer Sly Cooper but this time they are being serious. Opting for a more grounded and dark tale, Ghost of Tsushima has you play as a mysterious samurai, Ghost. It’s an open-world samurai game, come on people!

Dying Light 2

I loved Dead Island, faults and all. I understand most didn’t but it’s hard to deny 2015’s Dying Light wasn’t bloody brilliant. The sequel is turning everything to 11 and is prioritising player choice and consequence above all and it’s looking to nail it. Seeing a game world change around you is a delight and I can’t wait to play this one.

The Last of Us: Part II

When the first game ended, I was completely satisfied. It’s a rare feeling to be happy that a story has ended. The rumours of a sequel didn’t interest me much but the more that was revealed, the more my interest grew. Now, there is no doubt The Last of Us: Part II will be a knockout but can Naughty Dog recapture the lightning in the bottle? It’s a tough follow-up but I have a lot of faith.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Another game I was late to the party to. Despite being released unfinished, the first game earned a major cult following, prompting fans to finish the game themselves. Sure the combat is, well terrible but the characters and the world itself are incredible and seeing a sequel with all this effort put into it, makes my heart pound.

Cyberpunk 2077

Yeah, I’m far from the only one looking forward to this. CD Projekt Red have proved themselves as top tier developers, so there’s a lot of hype resting on this game. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was a masterfully created, story-based RPG. Cyberpunk 2077 needs to pull off something major to top that masterpiece.

Senuas’ Saga: Hellblade II

Hellblade: Senuas’ Sacrifice was a shining example of mid-tier developers knocking it out of the park. Despite its simple gameplay systems, it rallied itself behind an outstanding protagonist and a riveting story, not to mention its perfect use of binaural audio. The sequel is an unexpected tease but a welcome one and a looks to push the upcoming Xbox: Series X to its limit.