EF Games’ Barry Stevens looks back on his best gaming moments of 2019

I don’t actually get too much time to play games, whilst this makes me sad it also means that when I do get to play I want my time to be memorable. Because of this, I can be quite picky with the games I play and I often steer away from triple-A titles. I don’t do this because I think they will be bad but because I usually know what I’m going to get before I’ve even played them. Despite this, a couple of made my list of my favourite gaming moments of 2019.

Some of the games I’ve chosen weren’t actually released in 2019 but have received important updates throughout the year.

Untitled Goose Game

Untitled Goose Game from House House seemingly came out of nowhere and took the gaming world by storm. A fantastic game where you play the role of a goose with kleptomaniac tendencies. If you’ve ever dreamed of stepping into the shoes of an essentially evil feathery bastard then this is the game for you.

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Three Kingdoms is yet another return to form for Creative Assembly. Three Kingdoms explores the wars that formed the empires of ancient China and combines the grand scale battles we’ve come to expect from Total War games with some artistic license. With two campaign modes to choose from which will satisfy both history buffs and those who want more of a fantastical experience, there is enough here to put a smile on the face of any Total War fan.

Total War: Warhammer 2 updates

Despite being released way back in 2017, Total War: Warhammer 2 continues to receive updates and new content on a regular basis. 2019 has seen the release of several new DLC packs and updates, the most recent being a game-changer for me. In the December update not only was their new free content but there was one significant update in terms of campaign play.

The update fixed the lengthy wait between turns that could sometimes take several minutes later in the game. These times have been slashed by 60% and make the campaign a dream to play again.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro is hands down my favourite game of 2019. I wasn’t sure what to expect when I heard that From Software were making a Samurai game. It could have simply been a reskinned Dark Souls and I’d probably have been ok with that. What we got instead was a million miles from a Dark Souls game.

Yes, it still comes with punishing levels of difficulty but other than that this was a fresh new approach for From Software. With tremendous parry based combat, crazy ways to take down your opponents, epic boss fights including a shot throwing ape and a gripping story I couldn’t have asked for more.

Discovering Roblox

I know that Roblox has been around since 2006 but it gets on to my list as this is the year that I got into it thanks to my now 6-year-old son. As an ever-changing platform, there is always something new to play and despite its childish looks, there are some truly impressive games available if you’re prepared to go digging.

Tropico 6

El Prez returns in the latest instalment of the Tropico series. With a graphical overhaul, the introduction of multiple islands per map and even more buildings to play with Tropico 6 takes the series from strength to strength. There has never been a better time to start playing Tropico.

Mordhau

Mordhau is another game that seemed to come out of nowhere in 2019. Mordhau is a game of epic multiplayer medieval battles. It’s a nice change from the usual slurry of shooters out there and if you’re a player who likes doing their killing up close and personal then this is the game for you.

It’s a brutally hard game to get into and requires a lot of practice to get to even an average level of skill. The better players out there have seemingly godlike reflexes but with practice, you’ll find yourself chopping off heads with glee.

The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds was like a breath of fresh air this year. It had enough of the Fallout games to make it feel familiar but has more than enough to set it apart from the series. The Outer Worlds is brilliantly written, the game worlds are beautiful and the smaller maps have allowed Obsidian to give each area its own distinct feel.

Frostpunk updates

Since its release in 2018 Frostpunk has continued to receive new content both free and paid for. These expansions have continued to build on an already fantastic city builder. Set in a world ravaged by climate change there are no easy decisions to make in this game. Every upside has a significant downside and the aesthetic of the game really makes you feel the plight of the people you are trying desperately to keep alive.

