Dread Nautical release date set for April

Dread Nautical is the forthcoming horror-themed strategy RPG from Zen Studios. It will feature turn-based roguelike gameplay and will be available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (Via Epic Games Store) from 29th April 2020.

Mysterious, supernatural forces have overwhelmed the luxury cruise liner known as the Hope with malevolent monstrosities aimed to wipe out any guest in their path. After choosing one of four unique characters, players will traverse twenty, randomly generated decks of the ship, seeking food and other supplies.

Watch the Dread Nautical announcement trailer below:

Along the way, they’ll encounter 11 other colourful survivors, who may choose to join the fight based on what the player input and savvy social interaction. Properly planning which companions to bring, how they attack, and what skills to upgrade are the keys to escaping this “vacation” alive.

“The release of Dread Nautical to consoles and PC speaks to Zen Studios’ pursuit of developing a broad range of well-polished games to redefine our studio as more than just Pinball Wizards. We’re proud of everything we’ve brought to the pinball space, but are ready to take on new challenges in the broader gaming space”, says Mel Kirk, Vice President of Publishing. “More importantly, we are incredibly excited to allow our dev teams the freedom to create games they want to play, including titles in the turn-based RPG genre like Operencia: The Stolen Sun and CastleStorm II.”

For more information head over to the official Dread Nautical website.

View some Dread Nautical screenshots in our gallery below: