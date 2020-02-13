DayZ will be free to play this weekend

Starting Thursday 13th February to Monday 17th February DayZ will be free to play on PC. If you like what you see after playing the game you’ll be able to pick up the full game with a 40% discount plus a 10% discount on the recent Livonia DLC.

The free weekend comes on the heels of the 1.07 update, which focuses on bug-fixing, tweaks, and optimizations, and although introducing only a few new pieces of content, such as a new weapon and ammo types, it brings a huge addition to the map with the introduction of Amusement Parks.

View the update trailer below:

DayZ is an unforgiving, authentic, open-world sandbox online game where each one of 60 players on a server follows a single goal, to survive as long as they can, by all means necessary. Every decision matters, with no save games, and no extra lives, every mistake can be lethal. If you die, you lose everything and start over.

DayZ recently won the Better With Friends award on Steam, a testament to the game’s ability to bring people together by providing an unforgiving environment where teamwork can mean the difference between life and death. This Valentine’s Day, players can take full advantage of the free weekend. Grab a friend or two, and venture out on a romantic stroll across the post-apocalyptic wasteland of DayZ. Remember: those who stick together, survive together!

To get your hands on DayZ head over to the official Steam page.

For more information head over to the official Dayz website.

For more information on the recent update check out the changelog.