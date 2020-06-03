David Baszucki, founder and CEO of Roblox sends a heartfelt message in a recent blog post

It’s fair to say that the world is in a state of upheaval right now and millions of people around the world are feeling the pressure. CEO and founder of Roblox David Baszucki recently took to the Roblox blog to express his feelings regarding current events and also to restate the aims of Roblox as a platform for bringing people together.

He ends with a message asking the reader to ensure they are taking care of themselves and to reach out to loved ones if you are in need of help.

“It is a trying time for all of us right now. We have been through three months of battling a pandemic and enduring the many challenges of sheltering in place. Beneath the surface, people are struggling. Forty million Americans are out of work. There is a hidden toll on our collective mental health resulting from uncertainty, the disruption of our daily routines, and the tragic loss of thousands of lives.”

“Now, with the recent tragedy in my hometown of Minneapolis, we are faced with another occurrence of injustice against the Black community. Many people in our country have justifiably lost faith in the American dream and the prospects of a fair society. For Black Americans who have endured years of systemic injustice, this loss of faith is sadly not new. We are seeing people speak up and take to the streets to demand equality, and many of us are grappling with what to do to make our world a more just and fair place.”

“Please prioritize your self-care right now. If you need someone to talk to, please reach out to family, loved ones, and friends. If you are working at Roblox, you can also reach out to me, your manager, or your teammates. We are here to support you.”

David Baszucki

You can read the full post on the official Roblox Blog.