Cyberpunk 2077 will be delayed until September

Looking at my calendar for this year, I only had a single entry in April. April 16th was Cyberpunk 2077 day. Unfortunately, CD Projekt Red have dashed that dream, with the recent news that Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed until September 17th. It’s a huge delay but CD Projekt Red need a little more time for a perfect launch.

CD Projekt Red stated “We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there’s still work to be done. Night City is massive – full of stories, content and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing and polishing. We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for the generation and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect.”

The acclaimed developer is no stranger to delays, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt suffered several delays but launched to universal positivity and was remarkably playable, so this decision makes sense. Cyberpunk 2077 is CD Projekt Red’s most challenging project to date. A massive open world, with a focus on explorable buildings and branching storylines, this is a tough ask for any developer. On top of that, this is their first attempt at the first-person perspective.

I have a lot of faith in the team and as much as we hate delays, it’s always better to get a completed product. CD Projekt Red also spoke about their multiplayer version of Cyberpunk, saying not to expect it until after 2021.