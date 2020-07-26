Cubicity is out now on for Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo eShop

Cubicity, the new cube-based puzzler from Pirate Parrot and OverGamez is out now for Nintendo Switch and is available from the Nintendo eShop. The world of Cubicity is well, cuby ( is that even a word?!) The aim here is to solve the various cube based puzzles in order for your character to progress to the next level.

Gameplay involves solving a wide range of puzzles, with something for everyone. First, you must move your characters into the given formation, then pass a test at the end of each level. Each level gets progressively harder, so you’ll have to keep your skills sharp. There’s only one finish line, and your goal is to get all your characters there, any way you can.

Check out the Cubicity trailer below:

It’s up to you to decide how to solve these challenges, you have complete freedom! To complete your mission, you’ll have to employ logic and strategic thinking. Each level you complete earns you a new reward.

Cubicity is available on the Nintendo eShop now.

Check out some screenshots in our gallery below: