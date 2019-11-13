Creative announce the release of the SXFI THEATER: Super X-Fi wireless headphones

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi Headphone Holography. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio and delivers the same expansive experience with the same original depth, detail, realism, and spaciousness, in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person’s unique anthropometry. Super X-Fi has won multiple accolades worldwide, including an unprecedented 15 awards at CES 2019.

It is this technology that is the cornerstone of the new Creative SXFI THEATER headphones. The headphones are wireless and offer five times lower latency than standard Bluetooth headphones. It manages this thanks to a proprietary 2.4 GHz digital wireless audio transmission. The transmission is performed via SXFI TX, a wireless transmitter USB dongle which accompanies the headphone and gives it a ten-meter range.

The SXFI THEATER will also scan the wearers head and ears allowing it to custom fit the audio experience for the individual user. The aim is to (in terms of audio) place the user in the sweet spot, as though you were in the middle of a cinema. They are also designed for lengthy periods of use. They are lightweight, boast a massive 30 hours of battery life and have soft protein leather ear cups and an overall premium build quality.

The SXFI THEATER is also designed with gaming in mind. They come with a detachable gaming microphone which has been engineered for clear communications, making it an excellent headphone choice for gamers who favour an immersive wireless gaming experience in game titles with cinematic audio. SXFI THEATER is compatible with PC, Mac, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

The Creative SXFI THEATER is available now for £189.99 from the official Creative website.