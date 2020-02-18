Corruption 2029 is out now on the Epic Games Store

Corruption 2029 is the new game from Swedish developers The Bearded Ladies, creators of Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden. Corruption 2029 is a tactical cover-based shooter that also incorporates stealth elements into the gameplay.

In the year 2029, the ominous Corruption has turned America into a war-torn wasteland. With the help of a heavily augmented trio of soldiers, the player must infiltrate the inhuman regime and discover the truth behind the events that set off the disastrous nightmare.

View the Corruption 2029 reveal trailer below:

The game will offer players a diverse set of weapons and skills to customise their playstyle and there will always be numerous tactical options available. Whilst it might be tempting to go in guns blazing this won’t always be the best option. Players will have to think strategically at all times to determine whether or not violence is necessary before engaging the enemy.

Key features:

Command a trio of augmented soldiers behind enemy lines

Discover the link between the ominous corruption and the malevolent regime

Tactical, cover-based combat with stealth elements in three difficulties

Use a variety of weapons, skills and environmental advantages to survive

Customise and upgrade your squad with new equipment, gadgets and implants

Corruption 2029 is available now from the Epic Games Store.

View some Corruption 2029 screenshots in our gallery below: