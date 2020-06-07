Contact Sales adds new Blade headsets to their gaming range

Contact Sales is significantly expanding its range of gaming accessories with the addition of a range of high-quality headsets under the FR-TEC brand from Blade.

Available from 12th June, the seven new products are compatible with PC, Mac and all major consoles, with prices ranging from £12.99 to £34.99 across five distinctive sub-brands: Inari, Genbu, Aizen, Deimos and Phobos.

All headsets include HD stereo sound, 50mm speakers and come with great strength and durability built-in, making them perfect for online gaming. All models also have a generous 1.2m cable and multi-directional microphone.

Contact Sales’ Managing Director, Robert Stallibrass, commented: “Research has shown that more people are spending more time playing video games than ever during the coronavirus pandemic – and, anecdotally, it appears that gamers are also using this time to upgrade their equipment and give themselves the best online gaming experience possible.”

“The new range of headsets from Blade will certainly enhance any set-up and help players get the most out of a pastime that stimulates the brain, battles boredom and, most importantly, keeps us connected.”

The addition of the headsets to Contact’s catalogue of products comes hot on the heels of the arrival of a new range of Blade accessories, covering cables to controller skins, featuring characters from franchises including Dragon Ball, WWE, Monster Hunter and Rick and Morty.