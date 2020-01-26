Commandos 2 & Praetorians HD remasters out now on PC

Strategy publisher Kalypso Media and developers Yippee! Entertainment and Torus Games have just launched Commandos 2 – HD Remaster and Praetorians – HD Remaster for PC. The games can now be purchased individually on Steam or as a special double pack via the Kalypso Store.

Each title contains a full high-definition refurbishment of its Pyro Studios precursor whilst adding revamped tutorials and campaign missions, controller support, as well as an integrated version of Praetorians – HD Remaster’s multiplayer mode. Console versions will are set to be released in Spring 2020.

View the release trailer for both games below:

In Commandos 2 – HD Remaster, take control of an elite group of Allied commandos who must venture deep into enemy territory and utilize their combined expertise to complete a series of progressively demanding missions. In this World War II genre-defining classic, explore interactive environments and use unique skill sets to complete missions against seemingly impossible odds.

Key Features:

Experience every tutorial and campaign mission revamped in high definition

Access authentic WWII vehicles, scenarios and weaponry such as tanks and bazookas

10 missions spanning 9 day/night environments, all with realistic weather effects

Steal, climb and swim to accomplish missions within fully interactive environments

Play as an eclectic cast of characters, including Green Beret, Sniper and Whiskey the dog

Experiment with skills and approaches in challenging, against-the-odds style gameplay

In Praetorians – HD Remaster, relive the celebrated real-time strategy classic in high definition. Set amidst the political machinations of an emerging Roman Empire, prove a legionnaire’s worth on the battlefields of Egypt, the combat theatres of Gaul and the heart of the Empire itself in Italy, in the crusade to become Emperor. Learn to combine units and exploit enemy weaknesses to emerge victorious.

Key Features: