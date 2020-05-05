Close to the Sun is out now on GOG and Steam

Storm in a Teacup and Wired Productions are proud to announce that their smash hit horror game Close to the Sun is now also available on GOG and Steam, ending the exclusive deal with the Epic Games Store. Availability will vary depending on where you are in the world. At the time of publishing this article, there is still a five-hour wait in the UK.

Grounded in an alternative 19th Century where famed inventor and futurist Nikola Tesla was able to fulfil his shocking potential, Close to the Sun sees players step onto the Helios, a colossal vessel built for scientific research, steeped in horror and mystery. As the heroine, Rose, players find themselves walking the massive area looking for their lost sister on the majestic, yet mysterious ship created by Tesla.

Watch the Close to the Sun launch trailer below:

“We’re excited to finally bring Storm in a Teacup’s shocking first-person adventure to Steam and GOG,” said Leo Zullo, Managing Director at Wired Productions. “Close to the Sun contains all the ingredients that aficionados of horror games crave: an original setting with beautifully-rendered environments, atmosphere by the bucket-load, a strong narrative and moments that will make you jump out of your skin.”

Carlo Ivo Alimo Bianchi, CEO & Founder, Storm in a Teacup, added: “Close to the Sun is a special game for Storm in a Teacup, The Helios and its secrets have already captivated the interest of many players around the world, yet so many were waiting for it to get on Steam and GOG. Well, here it is! Everybody, get on board, help Rose to find her sister, unveil the truth and survive the horrors that are hidden in the belly of the gigantic ship built by Nikola Tesla. We truly hope you’re going to like the trip!

For the first week of launch both GOG and Steam will be discounting the game meaning you can pick it up for just £11.99 (25% off). Thre is also a deluxe edition available which includes the soundtrack plus a digital artbook.

To find out our thoughts on the game check out our Closer to the Sun review.