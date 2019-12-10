Christmas 2019 Gift Guide: Xbox One Gamers

Tis the season to be jolly, get fat and spend loads of money on those you love. If you’ve got an Xbox One gamer in your life and you’re not sure what to get them this Christmas don’t panic as we are here with a few suggestions as to what you could get them.

We’ve got a few choice games to choose from and also a few other bits and pieces that could compliment someones existing set up.

Scuf Prestige Xbox One Controller

The Scuf Prestige Controller is a high-end controller aimed at those gamers who want to gain a competitive edge. With loads of button customisation options, this controller is leaps ahead of the standard Xbox One controller. You can read our review of the Scuf Prestige to see what we thought.

Game pass ultimate

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the all in one subscription offering from Microsoft. For a fixed monthly fee you can access a library of over 100 games which is updated regularly. Depending on the plan you go for you can also get your Xbox Live subscription included in the price. You can check out the different plans on offer here.

Xbox One X bundles

The Xbox One X is the ultimate Xbox One console allowing you to play your games in glorious 4K. There are over 300 games titles that have been enhanced for the Xbox One X giving them a significant visual boost over their standard versions. There are lots of bundles out there but these are the ones we think are the best.

Get an Xbox One X console plus Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order from £499.99, or get the Gears 5 ltd edition bundle which includes the Xbox One X console plus all of the Gears of War games.

If you move fast you might even manage to pick up a better deal as both of the bundles here have been as cheap as £299.99

Elgato Capture Cards

Is the gamer in your house hoping to become the next streaming sensation? If so then they’re going to need a capture card to record and broadcast their gameplay. Elgato makes some of the best cards out there. They are simple to set up and use and have lots of options to customise your content.

I would recommend the Elgato Game Capture HD60 S card which is available at Amazon UK.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro was our only game to get a perfect score in 2019, check out our Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice review to see what we thought. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice puts you in the shoes of Wolf, a one-armed Shinobi charged with protecting the Divine Heir.

It is brutally hard as you might expect from a game made by the same people who made the Dark Souls games. With that difficulty comes a great sense of reward when you do succeed. Not one for the kids or those who lack patience but if a challenge is what you’re after then look no further.

Buy Sekiro Shadows: Die Twice at Amazon UK.

Gears 5

The latest instalment in the Gears of War franchise sees the return of brutal cover-based gunplay as you attempt to hold back the locust horde. If the gamer in your life wants to get their hands dirty in a rather bloody shooter then Gears 5 could be just the ticket. Check out our Gears 5 review to see what we thought.

Gears 5 currently available as part of the Xbox Games Pass, you can also buy from Amazon UK.

The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds is a game for those that like sci-fi themed action RPGs. If you like the Fallout games then you’ll probably like The Outer Worlds. With great writing, a lengthy story to work through and challenging combat this should keep you busy for many many hours. Have a read of our The Outer Worlds review to see what we thought.

The Outer Worlds is currently available as part of the Xbox One Games Pass, you can also buy at Amazon UK.

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order

EA has taken a fair bit of flack over the last year but they seem to have got things right with Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order. In a spin-off from the main Star Wars plot, you take on the role of Cal Kestis as he tries to avoid being hunted down and killed by the agents of The Empire. With lots of great light sabre play and multiple force abilities, this is sure to make any Star Wars fan happy. Check out our Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order review to see what we thought.

Buy Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order at Amazon UK.

Fifa 20

Another year, another Fifa. Normally I’m not that excited about the annual release of Fifa but this year was different. Fifa 20 comes with all of the usual game modes you’d expect but it also introduces Volta Football which, for me at least, is the best thing to happen to the Fifa games in years.

Volta is based around small teams playing an ultra skilful version of the beautiful game. You can read our Fifa 20 review to see what we thought.

Buy Fifa 20 at Amazon UK.

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

One for the younger gamers out there, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is a 3D side-scrolling platformer that should keep the younger gamer in your life occupied for hours. With great cartoony graphics and a catchy soundtrack, this is sure to keep the little ones quiet for a while. You can read our Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair review to see what we thought.

Buy Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair from Amazon UK.