Candy Crush Saga launches new Cosmic Climb competition

Candy Crush Saga is known for its sweet, playful and engaging characters, all of which are designed by some of the gaming industry’s top artists. If picking out winter attire for various distant relatives overwhelms you, turn to Tiffi for a less stressful experience: this challenge will see players battle it out to win the chance to dress Tiffi – the game’s most loved character – in a variety of festive-themed gloves, hats, socks, shoes and more.

As the Christmas lights go up, so do our stress levels, and Cosmic Climb will go live during this busy festive season. Cosmic Climb will be the ultimate way to get into the festive spirit while escaping the mad rush around you, even one-handed as you precariously balance your various shopping bags with the other.

Here’s how it works:

The Cosmic Climb tournament is set in three rounds.

Each round will see players ascending across three Chocolate Mountains climbing to the peak by collecting stars.

In each phase, players will be grouped into leaderboards of 50 where only the top 10 players that collect the most new stars per leaderboard, will make it to the next round.

Players who are at the top of the leaderboard on the third Chocolate Mountain will harness the powers of the Candy Cosmos and will customise the leading character, Tiffi, in holiday-themed items.

The final customised version of Tiffi will be based on the most selected items from all winners.

Once the event is over, the new fan-designed Tiffi will be revealed to all Candy players during a seven-day in-game experience where all players can smash through more levels to win extra rewards.

The tournament runs as follows:

Round 1: 28th November – 3rd December

Round 2: 6th – 9th December

Round 3: 13th – 15th December

Character Reveal: 26th December – 2nd January

The exclusive in-game event will be available to all players above level 20 with a minimum app version of 1.152 on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Microsoft Windows App Store and Amazon Appstore.