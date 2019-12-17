Candy Crush Saga creators King reveal that mobile gaming is a sure fire way to reduce the stress of your daily commute

New research from King, makers of hit mobile game franchise, Candy Crush, reveals that as the holidays season approached and the Christmas decorations go up, the daily commute gets busier and our stress levels increase.

According to new research, mobile gaming is one of the nation’s most popular preferences of commuting entertainment with 37 per cent playing, second only to people listening to music or podcasts (51 per cent).

Psychologist Donna Dawson said: “The stress of the daily commute, made worse by seasonal shoppers, is something that we can neither physically avoid nor change, and so the best remedy is some form of mental distraction. A good example of this is ‘mobile gaming’, which offers the perfect opportunity to distract, relax and de-stress ourselves. It not only puts us more in control of what is happening to us, but it also enables us to capture a few moments of the working day for ourselves.”

While 87 per cent of us are stressed by the daily commute, the research shows that three-quarters of Brits feel more stressed during the holiday season. Over half (56 per cent) of UK adult commuters who play mobile games on their journey, do so to relax and unwind, making gaming on the commute an enjoyable solution for many to escape the hectic holiday season rush.

Marcus Lewold, Head of the Candy Crush franchise at King, said: “It’s great to see so many people turning to mobile gaming as a way of blocking out the stress and chaos that comes with commuting – particularly during the festive period. Candy Crush Saga continues to be the go-to game for millions of people. It’s designed for sweet snackable gameplay, providing that perfect escape from the festive mayhem by bringing bite-sized moments of fun to commuters across the UK every day on their mobiles.”

A massive 72 percent of Brits say they spot Candy Crush Saga being played on their journey to work.

*The Candy Crush Saga commuter research was conducted by GingerComms between 18th-20th November 2019 from a sample size of 1500 commuters who use public transport across the UK aged 18+.