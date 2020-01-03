Candy Crush offers up a few tips and tricks to improve your game

Candy Crush Saga had a great 2019 and set a fair few milestones during the year. The game introduced its 5000th level during the summer, revealed its first-ever AR in-game activation and also celebrated its seventh birthday.

Candy Crush Saga was released in 2012 and was the brainchild of Sebastian Knutsson and a small team based in Stockholm. Since its release, it has grown to contain five thousand levels, has had two spin-off games in the form of Candy Crush Soda Saga and Candy Crush Jelly Saga and has been played over a whopping one trillion times around the globe.

View the Candy Crush Saga trailer below:

To help you start off your Candy Crush gaming with a bang in 2020 King, the guys behind Candy Crush, have offered up a few tips to up your game:

Matches on the lower end of the board tend to result in more cascades. The same goes for vertical matches.

If you are trying to get a lot of colour bombs don’t combine them with special candies, combine them with regular ones.

When you combine a colour bomb with timed bombs, you can yield a lot of points!

Fishes can remove jelly from underneath blockers.

Remove blockers first. Also, it really helps to take an extra second to look at the entire board before making your next move. Keep track of the level objectives.

To stay up to date head over to the official Candy Crush website.