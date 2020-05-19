Brighten up lockdown with Filth: The Outrageous Party Game for Disgraceful People

With lockdown staying in place for the foreseeable, we all need to find new things to do to pass the time and we think Filth: The Outrageous Party Game for Disgraceful People (RRP £19.99) may do the trick.

Be prepared to unmask the dirty and downright depraved minds of your friends (and family if they’re not prudes) as you compete to invent the most outrageous sexploits. Easy to learn and quick to play, simply use the cards to build a sentence – rude, obscene, funny or absurd – and vote on whose creation is the filthiest!

The aim of the game is to compete against your opponents to build the most outrageous sentences. The player who creates the filthiest sentence in each round is awarded one FILTH card. The player with the most FILTH cards at the end of the game wins.

It’s super simple – any combination of cards in number order creates a sentence so there is no end to the indecency you can create! Rule variations allow you to play quick-fire or extended rounds of the game – making it adaptable to any situation.

You can find out more about Filth and grab a copy when it comes out in June at https://summersdale.com/.

There are also other games including Naughty Dares & Drinking Games (RRP £8.99), a range of shockingly fun card games to pep up any party, and Sex Snap and Swear Snap (RRP £6.99), rude, crude playing cards, strictly for adults.