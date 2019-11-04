Borderlands 3 soundtrack is being released on some very special vinyl editions

Laced Records in partnership with Gearbox Software have announced that the soundtrack to Borderlands 3 is being released on vinyl, the soundtracks for the other Borderlands titles will also be available digitally from major digital music platforms.

There will be two different vinyl options to choose from. The double LP version features 17 tracks and two heavyweight 180g discs. One is solid red, the other solid white. The Special Edition version features 34 tracks and comes on four 180g discs in light blue, dark green, red, and purple. Both editions will come with a spined sleeve and are housed in a rigid board outer slipcase.

Taken from the official press release:

“The music is a richly atmospheric fusion of ambient, blues, dubstep, electronica, and more, created by a seasoned composition team including Jesper Kyd (Assassin’s Creed, Hitman), Michael McCann (Deus Ex: Human Revolution, XCOM: Enemy Unknown), Finishing Move Inc (Crackdown 3, Halo Wars 2), Raison Varner (Borderlands series), Julian Peterson, and Mike Jones (Penn & Teller Musical Director). Every track has been remastered specifically for this release by Joe Caithness. The sleeve artwork is in collaboration with Gearbox’s Borderlands 3 art team.”

The double LP version will retail at £33 with the Special edition going for £70. The Special Edition is currently a Laced Records exclusive. Both versions are available to pre-order now at the official Laced Records store website and will be shipped in January 2020.

View some more images in our gallery below: