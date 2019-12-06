Borderlands 3 gets first DLC on 19th December , watch 14 minutes of gameplay now

Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot is the name of the first of four DLC packs for Borderlands 3. It is due to be released on 19th December 2019. To give us a taste of what to expect, 2K Games have released a 14-minute gameplay trailer.

Moxxi is recruiting you to seize control of a derelict space station built by the infamous Handsome Jack back when he was still president of the Hyperion corporation. The Handsome Jackpot is quite possibly the gaudiest gambling spot in the galaxy, with neon signs, slot machines, and gold statues all over the place. It’s also crawling with multiple models of deadly Hyperion Loader Bots, as well as lunatic looters who’ve been trapped on board ever since Jack’s death.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Key features:

Explore a glitzy new galaxy destination packed with unique zones worthy of Handsome Jack’s lavish lifestyle and dirty dealings;

Join Moxxi’s crew of eccentric characters and pull off the ultimate casino heist in a series of thrilling campaign missions;

Discover hidden secrets and strange happenings in The Handsome Jackpot via fresh side missions and Crew Challenges;

Get a blast from Pandora’s past when you battle the Hyperion forces that outlived Handsome Jack, including never-before-seen enemies and larger-than-life bosses;

Expand your collection of cosmetics with even more customization items, including Vault Hunter heads and skins, weapon trinkets, an ECHO Device skin, and new emotes.

Moxxi’s Heist of The Handsome Jackpot is the first of four DLC packs in development for Borderlands 3 and is included in both the Season Pass and the Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition.

Not played Borderlands 3 yet? Check out our review for more information.