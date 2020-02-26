Bless Unleashed head start access begins for Ultimate Founder’s Pack owners

Bandai Namco has announced that owners of the Ultimate Founder’s Pack for Bless Unleashed can join the action early and begin playing right now (26th Feb, 2020) a full 15 days before launch. Those with the Exalted Founder’s Pack can start their journey on 2nd March and those with the Deluxe Founder’s Pack can begin their quest on 5th March. For those who do not have a Founder’s Pack, Bless Unleashed will launch as a free-to-play title on Xbox One on 12th March, 2020.

Players interested in getting a head start on their adventure and unlocking access to Valor Perks, costumes sets, mounts, in-game currency, and much more – prior to Bless Unleashed’s official launch visit the official website to learn more about the Ultimate, Exalted, and Deluxe Founder’s Packs.

Watch the Bless Unleashed head start trailer below:

Bless Unleashed is powered by Unreal Engine 4 and takes place in the untamed world of Lumios. The game has a rich backstory created with hardcore MMO players in mind. Players can expect deep combo-driven mechanics, player customization and cooperative (PvE) and competitive (PvP) multiplayer. At launch, the land of Lumios will feature 13 zones for players to explore and do battle against countless foes within.

It sounds like there’s a decent amount of content at launch with 6 unique Dungeons to explore, 13 Arena Challenges and 8 Lairs belonging to powerful foes. There are also 9 powerful Field Bosses scattered across the wilds and 22 Elite Bosses who will drop amazing rewards for those who can defeat them.

View some Bless Unleashed screenshots in our gallery:

< ► > Credit: Bandai Namco

Check out the official Bless Unleashed website for more information.