Black Desert Online launches new Guardian Class on 22nd February

The Guardian class is almost here for Black Desert Online and will be available to play tomorrow (22nd February). The Guardian’s Awakening skills, however, won’t be available until 5th February.

With her Awakening, the Guardian wields the Jördun, a massive polearm that burns with the holy flame of Ynix, the magic fire that has the power to slay even the gods themselves. The Guardian’s Awakening skills massively improve her Area of Effect potential, allowing her to take on large groups of enemies at once.

See the Guardian’s Awakening skills in action in the video below:

Additionally, as part of their ongoing Succession update, this week another class receives her Succession skills. The elegant but mysterious Dark Knight can wield updated skills of her original main-weapon, the Kriegsmesser. By giving up the versatility of her Awakening skills, players can choose to specialize in Succession skills which give them powerful versions of their main-weapon skills. Players can unlock their Succession skills at level 56 by accepting a quest from their Black Spirit companion.

Additionally, the new Guardian class will be available for pre-creation, players that complete a questline in the pre-creation week can earn bonus in-game rewards such as an exclusive horn the Guardian can use to call her mount.

