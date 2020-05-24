Black Desert Online adds new Compose and Play feature plus a new login event where you can claim loads of free stuff

Black Desert Online is not a game that likes to stand still for long and the recent addition of the new compose and play feature will allow players to change the soundtrack of the game at their leisure.

The new Compose and Play feature will allow players to create intricate musical compositions using a robust editor. While players can compose music on any character, true to her musical inclinations, players will have to use the Shai class to play their composition. With guitar, flute and drums at their disposal; composers can create multiple tracks of music with a variety of sounds to create a rich musical masterpiece.

Watch the Black Desert Online trailer below:

In addition to the Compose and Play feature, a new login event started that can yield players with up to $100 in premium items. By logging in every day they can earn, among other things, a wizard mini pet, a special service maid, and a very convenient buff called The Book of Old Moon. The event started this Wednesday and will run up until 3rd June. On a special minisite, a full rundown of the event and other seasonal promotions can be found.

The publisher also shared an upcoming revamp of the game packages of Black Desert Online. After 4 years on the market, the items contained in the bundles will be updated to better reflect the current state of the game and provide better value to new players joining the hit MMORPG. More information on the contents of the new packages was shared on the official Black Desert Online website.