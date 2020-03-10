Avorion leaves early access

Avorion 1.0, the giant space sandbox game from Boxelware is now available after spending three years in early access. The game has already sold over 260,000 copies during its early access stage and has managed to maintain a very positive rating on Steam. Avorion offers players a whole universe of possibilities. Players get to explore space aboard a ship that they can design themselves using a powerful but easy-to-use editor. And it’s up to them to decide which role they want to play in this procedural universe.

Players can approach the game from several angles choosing how they play. You could take on the role of a trader and amass a fortune, be a general and conquer the galaxy, become a pirate of the space seas or simply be an explorer unravelling the mysteries of the universe.

Check out the Avorion launch trailer below:

As they are freely moving around Avorion, players are affecting a complex system of economic and diplomatic relationships. Traders need to keep track of supply and demand across different areas in order to turn a profit, but it might be risky to enter certain systems depending on your relationship to the dominant faction. Aspiring emperors can conquer troublesome sectors using their powerful fleet, which you command through space similar to a real-time strategy game.

Since players can also form alliances among themselves, attacking a system might have unforeseen consequences and lead to a retaliatory strike. The amount of content and complex systems in Avorion offers players months of enjoyment.

“Avorion offers fans of space games an incredibly complex sandbox that lets them shape their own experience. We are thrilled to see Avorion leave Early Access and turn into a full-blown game. We could not have completed this project without the support of our dedicated community. Releasing Avorion is a dream come true for me”, says Konstantin Kronfeldner, founder of Boxelware and creator of Avorion.

Avorion is available now on Steam and the Humble Store.

View some Avorion screenshots in our gallery below: