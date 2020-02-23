Assassin’s Creed Syndicate is free on the Epic Games Store this week

Another week passes and the Epic Games Store has more free games for us. This week we have Assassin’s Creed Syndicate and Faeria are up for grabs. Syndicate is a fairly decent Assassin’s Creed game, it’s certainly better than it’s predecessor Assassin’s Creed Unity.

Syndicate is set in Victorian London and features two playable characters. Twins Jacob and Evie are on the hunt for a Piece of Eden but both have different ideas of what to do with it. You can expect the usual open-world experience with lots of parkour and of course the signature leaps from the top of enormous buildings.

Joining Assassin’s Creed Syndicate for free is Faeria which is a card battle game. It is described on the Epic Games Store as “With its unique living board, Faeria is also the only card game where you can gain all 300 cards in less than 50 hours.”

If you would like to take advantage of these and all of the upcoming free offers all you need to do is create an account on the Epic Games Store and simply add them to your collection. Assassin’s Creed Syndicate and Faeria will be available for free until 28th February.