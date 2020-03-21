Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is free to play this weeked

If you’re stuck inside at the moment and want a game to really get stuck into that is going to chomp away at the hours then the this could be the offer for you. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is currently free to play and will remain so until 22nd March 2020. The game itself is vast and is sure to keep you occupied for hours if not days. Odyssey will be free to play on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

Odyssey feels like a clean break from the more traditional Creed games. Yes, it still has the parkour aspects, stealth kills and jumping from ridiculous heights but it also feels like something new. Odyssey feels much more like an RPG that has cherry-picked all of the best bits from the previous Creed games and cut out the bits that didn’t work so well.

Watch the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey free weekend trailer below:

If you like what you see during the free trial you’ll be able to pick up the game with a 75% discount and any progress you make in the trial will be transferred over to your purchase. Anyone playing the game over the free weekend period will also be able to pick up the Ezio Roman armour set for free via the Ubisoft store.

If you’d like to take advantage of this offer head over to the official Ubisoft website.