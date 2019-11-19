Assassin’s Creed Gold is coming to Audible with an all star cast

The Assassin’s Creed franchise has sold more than 140 million copies around the globe, is set in a world loosely based on historical fact and spins the tale of the ultimate conspiracy theory. It is a setting that has set the blueprint for narrative-rich, historically inspired and epic adventures.

Audible has recently announced that they will be releasing Assassin’s Creed Gold on the platform and this will be the first time the franchise has been brought to life in audio.

Written by Anthony Del Col (creator of Kill Shakespear) the eight-part series will follow Aliyah Kahn, a card shark and hustler, who’s been dealt a rough hand in life. Surviving through her smarts and street scams, Aliyah struggles to get by until she loses big time to a mysterious older man, Gavin Banks.

Her only option to repay Banks is to become an Assassin, accessing the memories of her ancestor, a blind man named Omar Khalid. During her training, Banks tells Aliyah of the centuries-old battle between the Assassins and Templars, imploring her to help him decode a secret message inscribed on an illegal form of currency during the Great Recoinage of 1696.

The acting talent on show here is very impressive with lead performances from Riz Ahmed (Emmy Award winner, Golden Globe nominee), Anthony Head (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Merlin, Little Britain), Danny Wallace (BAFTA Games Award winner, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, Assassin’s Creed III) and Tamara Lawrence (Corvidae, On Chesil Beach) among others.

Steve Carsey, Director of Original Content at Audible UK, said: “Assassin’s Creed has set the highest of bars in the world of gaming. Noted for their historical authenticity, world-building, characterization and storytelling, there could be no better universe to explore as an audio drama. Anthony Del-Col’s epic script – and sensational performances from Emmy Award-winning Riz Ahmed, Anthony Head and a full cast – will satisfy both existing fans of the game and introduce a whole new audience to the eternal battle which rages between the Assassins and Templars. Embracing the best of the game’s characters, sophisticated plotting and conspiracy-laden storylines, we couldn’t wait to dive deep into the machinations of this multi-layered universe.”

Assassin’s Creed Gold is available for pre-order now at Audible and will be available to download in spring 2020