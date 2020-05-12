Apex Legends Season 5, new trailer reveals Loba’s abilitites

Season 5 of Apex Legends is now live and there are lots of changes to the game including new quests, map changes and a new Legend in the form of Loba. This cunning new legend has a vendetta against the terrifying, seemingly immortal Revenant. This has given her a thirst for blood and the skills to avenge her family’s untimely death.

After her parents’ murders, Loba grew up to become a famous high society socialite by day, and the Outlands’ most impressive and dangerous thief by night. Now she is looking for answers, loot and most of all, Revenant’s demise.

Watch the Loba trailer below:

Key changes to Apex Legends season 5:

New Legend: Her powerful teleportation skill allows Loba to get a jump on her foes, while her passive ability gives her a leg up when scoping out loot. Loba's ultimate ability, the Black Market, will open up a one-stop-shop for her squadmates to collect the best loot in the area.

Quests: A brand new mode in Apex Legends, players looking for riches, glory and additional story can hunt for treasure and participate in a nine-week series of PvE quests in Season 5.

Map Changes: Loba's entrance to King's Canyon to hunt down and destroy Revenant has had a ripple effect on the arena, shaking up beloved drop-in locations including Skull Town, and changing how competitors may choose to navigate their next strike or defensive hold.

Battle Pass: An all-new battle pass boasting over 100 exclusive items including skins, Battle Pass content and Apex Packs.

Ranked Leagues Series 4: Ranked Leagues Series 4 is introducing "reconnect." If players get disconnected due to internet weather, a quick brownout, or a crash in the game they can now restart and reload back into the session.

Visit www.playapex.com for the latest updates.