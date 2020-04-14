Aeronautica Imperialis: Flight Command coming to PC in May

Green Man Gaming has revealed the latest addition to its line up – Aeronautica Imperialis: Flight Command. The game is based on the Games Workshop property of the same name and developed by UK industry veterans Binary Planets. Players are cast as a Flight Commander in the Imperial Navy or a Skwadron Kommanda of the Ork Air Waaagh! as they command Thunderbolts, Marauder Bombers, Fightas and Bommas in lightning fast dog fights & lay waste to ground targets across the galaxy.

Featuring a deep and visually engaging combination of phase-based strategy and atmospheric, cinematic action across a self contained, story based campaign mode with an ever-expanding range of factions all with unique capabilities to turn the tide of battle.

Watch the Aeronautica Imperialis: Flight Command teaser trailer below:

Players will amass a squadron of aircraft with in-depth tactical elements including altitude specialisms, unique pilot maneuvers and a wide array of weapon systems.

Ian McGregor, Chief Marketing Officer for Green Man Gaming said:

“Following the creation of our Digital Partners Programme at the end of last year, we are very proud to now announce our first game under this new system and couldn’t be happier that it’s Games Workshop licenced title. Games Workshop are worldwide leaders in tabletop miniatures gaming, and the Warhammer 40,000 brand is a supreme testament to that. After 45 years at the top, it’s not surprising that Games Workshop has an incredibly dedicated and enthusiastic fanbase, and we can’t wait to show what we’ve been working on, whilst also welcoming a whole new audience of passionate gamers to this phenomenon.”

View some Aeronautica Imperialis: Flight Command screenshots in our gallery:

< ► > Credit: Green Man Gaming / Binary Planets

Game Features:

Fully licensed models from Games Workshop

Turn-based strategy like never before – a deep yet visually engaging combination of simultaneous turn-based strategy and atmospheric cinematic action.

Choice of 2 factions – the Aeronautica Imperialis or the Ork Air Waaagh!

7 unique self-contained story driven scenarios.

All scenarios are single player against AI and head-to-head online.

An engaging single player campaign.

Robust training system

In-depth tactical elements including altitude, pilot commands and a wide range of weapon systems.

Aeronautica Imperialis: Flight Command will launch on Steam for PC in late May 2020 priced at £18.99. Check out the official website for more information.